James Corden and Tom Cruise playing Timon and Pumbaa in ‘The Lion King’ was the last thing these theatergoers were expecting

Just when we think we’ve seen it all, something new comes along to tear that illusion down. In this case, James Corden decided it was time to give the people the show of a lifetime by taking over The Lion King, accompanied by the one and only Tom Cruise.

In a recent showing of the beloved childhood musical at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, the duo put on the costumes of Timon and Pumbaa and joined the show’s cast for a memorable performance of “Hakuna Matata.” Needless to say, the audience members were stunned to see the fan-favorite song interpreted by a famous movie star and a late-night show host.

In the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which aired on April 27, the moment was finally shared with Corden’s loyal viewers, and later uploaded to the show’s official YouTube channel. In the video, fans get a comedic sketch about the events leading up to Cruise and Corden’s big moment.

After so many years of entertainment provided by The Late Late Show, viewers should no longer be surprised by Corden’s hijinks. However, even though the sketch was teased back in February, it still managed to stun viewers, and it’s certainly a creative way to close the book on this chapter of Corden’s life.

As fans already know, the host is a huge fan of live theater, often using his show to put together and perform low-budget versions of iconic musicals in a segment he calls “Crosswalk the Musical.” His passion for the art has even expanded into the big screen, with fans seeing the night-show host make appearances in musical films like Into the Woods and Cinderella. Hopefully, the end of his appearance on late-night TV will give way to more such projects.