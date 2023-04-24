James Gunn lavishes praise on John Cena with ironclad proof that you can actually see him

While the industry is teeming with celebrities who have taken on the arduous task of reinventing themselves, one figure who stands out amongst everyone is the 16-time WWE world champion John Cena, who in a very short time, transmogrified people’s perception about him from a loathed face of the wresting world to a widely popular movie star.

Joining a coterie of his former co-workers like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Ric Flair, and Dave Bautista, Cena made his presence in the industry felt by starring in blockbusters such as The Suicide Squad, Bumblebee, Fast & Furious 9, and The Marine to name a few, delivering a noteworthy performance in each one of them.

Undoubtedly, he had his own share of stories after joining the industry, one of which includes his high-profile engagement and breakup with a former professional wrestler, Nikki Bella. Things didn’t end there as he continues to maintain a notable and positive presence earning goodwill from some of the industry’s most well-known faces.

James Gunn devoted one of his tweets to Cena on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. The filmmaker had a lot of positive things to say, especially as both of them worked together in the past. In his tweet, he lauded the actor’s kind and compassionate personality, with pictures taken at the DC Studios co-CEO’s wedding to Jennifer Holland, and he wasn’t the only one to pay tribute.

Happy Birthday, @johncena! One of the great joys of my life has been working with this man, a person of incredible talent, compassion, integrity and kindness. I love him to death and am counting the days until we work together again. Here he is killing it on the dance floor at… pic.twitter.com/rBIa9PyTus — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2023

By maintaining an established his position in the industry, Cena has retained as position as a fan favorite.