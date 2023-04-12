James Gunn still feels the need to justify why the co-CEO of DC Studios is heavily promoting an MCU project

In case you hadn’t noticed, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer and director James Gunn is currently promoting the upcoming release of his final contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also operating as the co-CEO of DC Studios.

Of course, we’re being entirely facetious because everybody knows that the filmmaker-turned-executive is pulling double duty on both of Hollywood’s marquee shared superhero mythologies at the same time, and yet people still feel the need to question why he’s supporting one while spearheading the other.

What makes the sentiment even more ridiculous is that Gunn finds himself obligated to explain why, and even though the response could be boiled down to something as simple as “because he’s contracted to do so,” he dived a little deeper when spelling it out to one of his many trolls.

Lol the head of DC promoting marvel. That’s something — The Antagonist (@fransthelion315) April 11, 2023

Imagine what an awful person I’d be if I went to DC and turned my back on my own film, the people who invested in it, and the friends I created it with. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 11, 2023

Everything has to be boiled down to a Marvel vs. DC debate at the end of the day, something that’s only been exacerbated by Gunn having a foot in both camps for the last while. As much as we’d love to believe that things might settle down once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in a matter of weeks, we’re inclined to think that leaving the MCU behind is only going to increase the harshness of the spotlight being placed on not just Gunn, but the entirety of the DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters.

On the plus side, should Vol. 3 live up to expectations, the haters might just get a touch more confident about what’s coming down the pipeline on the other side of town.