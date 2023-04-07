‘Logan’ director confirms he’s writing and directing ‘Swamp Thing’ for James Gunn’s DCU

If there’s one person in Hollywood that’s having a bigger and better day than anyone else today, then it’s James Mangold without a doubt.

Not only was the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker confirmed as the writer and director of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, a historical piece set in the sprawling sci-fi universe that’s set to focus on the formation of the titular order, but a brand new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny dropped to offer a look at what’s shaping up to be a phenomenal swansong for Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more newsworthy, though, Mangold let slip to Collider that the rumors are true; he’ll be writing and directing the DCU’s Swamp Thing adaptation, which was quickly celebrated by James Gunn.

Of course when we started charting the course for the DCU one of the first people I talked to was the super talented @mang0ld about writing and directing his passion project Swamp Thing. #SwampThing https://t.co/LoXZCMjrKy pic.twitter.com/WFMHQ60Aae — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2023

Of course, this begs the question as to whether or not Mangold may have dropped the Swamp Thing bombshell before he was supposed to, especially when you consider that it took Gunn roughly 10 minutes to comment on it himself. Either way, it’s awesome news for comic book fans, and continues the Logan director’s ascension into one of the industry’s go-to guys for ambitious blockbusters that deliberately seek to break the mold.

He’s been a fan of the character for a long time, and now that the cat is out of the bag, it’s time to ratchet up the excitement levels tenfold now that we know for certain Mangold’s Swamp Thing is a go.