‘Logan’ director James Mangold to direct new ‘Star Wars’ movie about the first Jedi

It looks like Star Wars fans will be getting the prequel to end all prequels. Earlier at Star Wars Celebration Europe today, it was confirmed that James Mangold has been given the directorial reins for a future Star Wars film.

Taking place before the Old Republic era, which places it well over 3000 years before the events of A New Hope, the film will follow the story of the galaxy’s first-ever Jedi, and has been described as a “biblical epic.”

The news comes alongside the announcement of two other live-action Star Wars movies, one of which will be helmed by Star Wars regular Dave Filoni, while the other will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel). Filoni’s film will be set during the New Republic era and will incorporate storylines from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and various other Disney Plus properties. Obaid-Chinoy’s film, meanwhile, will take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and will once again star Daisy Ridley as Rey as she sets out to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Mangold’s previous directorial works include Logan, a Wolverine-centric swansong set in the Fox Universe of X-Men films for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. He also directed and produced the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, which received a Best Picture nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards.

He’s also no stranger to the Disney world either, having directed and co-written the script for the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which just received a brand new, action-packed trailer earlier today.