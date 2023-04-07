New ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ trailer marks Indy’s retirement in the most quintessential manner possible

Back in 2008, it looked like Indiana Jones was all done and dusted after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull came and went without much in the way of positive fanfare. Fast forward to the 2020s, however, and fans of George Lucas’ iconic pulp hero were greeted with the joyous news that Harrison Ford still has one more rollicking adventure in him. If this brand new, densely packed trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is anything to go by, Ford intends to mark Indy’s swan song in the best way possible.

Indeed, the stage is set for the quintessential Indiana Jones sendoff. The titular hero is gearing up for retirement, Nazis have just been recruited by the United States government to aid them in the Space Race against Russia, one of said Nazis has big, rather terrifying secret plans for the moon landing, and Indy’s goddaughter Helena, who takes after her godfather a bit more than Jones would probably prefer, is hell-bent on roping him into a treasure hunt close to the adventurer’s heart.

Joining Ford for one last excursion in the franchise is John Rhys-Davies, who reprises his role as Indy’s long-time friend Sallah, who aided him during the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Also shoring up the ranks of Indy’s allies are Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, his aforementioned goddaughter, and Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, and old friend of the storied adventurer.

On the other side of the divide are the likes of Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook, who will portray Nazis Jürgen Voller and his right hand man Klaber, respectively, as they seek to use the Apollo moon landing for their own gain. And if Indy’s triumph over Nazis in Raiders was the perfect introduction, then his inevitable victory over this new crop of fascists will be an equally satisfactory farewell.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will arrive in theaters on June 30.