Jamie Lee Curtis’ pride for her trans daughter goes beyond wholesome while supporting charity efforts
Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud mama.
The veteran actress took to her Twitter page recently to shout out her transgender daughter Ruby Guest for her contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community.
For context, this week, Guest will be partnering up with fellow vtuber Fiona Maray for Transend VR, a livestream charity event meant to raise funds for those affected by the “anti-trans youth bill/laws” and their families. According to CNN, there have been about 417 new anti-trans bills or laws in the United States this year alone. Most of the bills or laws introduced to government officials are related to education and health care.
One particular example includes limiting the gender-affirming health care to transgender youth. As Guest announced the news on Twitter, her mother praised the 27-year-old by writing in all caps, “proud af of my daughter.” When fans viewed Curtis’ tweet, many raved about the pair’s bond, and Guest’s work to bring awareness to an important cause.
One individual revealed that they love how supportive Curtis is of her daughter.
At the same time, another Twitter user expressed that Curtis and Guest’s bond and support of each are the reason why they are best friends.
This isn’t the first time Curtis has supported her daughter. Last month, the 64-year-old defended Guest after she revealed that she was being harassed online, so it’s hardly a groundbreaking development for the Oscar-winning Halloween icon to show such unwavering support.