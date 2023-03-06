Jamie Lee Curtis says current transphobic misinformation ‘must be stopped’ while showing support to Pedro Pascal

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a stand for the trans community.

The 64-year-old’s statement comes moments after writer Evan Ross Katz expressed his frustrations regarding how the right-wing party is creating a war against trans people by heavily targeting them and spreading misinformation in the light of the new anti-trans bills.

For context, Fox News reports that recent bills have been signed by government officials in Tennessee, including the “drag ban,” which restricts the location of where drag performances can take place, and stipulates that those who violate this law will be required to pay a hefty fee and possibly face jail time. Another recently signed bill prevents minors from undergoing any form of “gender transition treatments.”

In a post shared on March 5, Katz uploaded a screenshot of a 2020 tweet by The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal showing his support for the trans community.



In the Twitter upload, Pascal was seen commenting on a fan’s post when asked to join the “trans rights challenge.” He said, “Trans rights #foreverandalways.” In addition to the image, Katz expressed in the caption that despite the right-wing party’s attempt to discredit the entire community by sharing what can be seen as harmful information and listing it as facts to their viewers, that trans people “aren’t going anywhere,” and will continue to fight for their rights.

Katz wrote, “It is absolutely F–D witnessing the ongoing normalization of eliminationist transphobia. The right’s war on queer people, most specifically trans people, is both bizarre and abhorrent. There is no debate to argue here. Trans people have been here forever and aren’t going anywhere. There is no ideology here. It’s simple. Trans rights are human rights. Anything stating the contrary is wrong.”

A short time later, Curtis reposted the same upload on her Instagram account and demanded that the misinformation be stopped. She stated, “I STAND WITH THE TRANS COMMUNITY. THE MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN MUST BE STOPPED!” This isn’t the first time Curtis has been vocal about her support of the trans community.

Last year, while honoring her daughter‘s birthday, Curtis spoke out against the anti-trans laws Texas Governor Greg Abbott attempted to pass, according to Los Angeles Blade. The law included child protective services investigators opening up alleged child abuse cases against those with transgender children.

The Freaky Friday star wrote, “Today is the birthday of my trans daughter. I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures.”

At this time, Pascal has yet to respond to Curtis’ post as he continues to address the recent anti-trans bills on his social media page.