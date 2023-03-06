Pedro Pascal posts LGBTQ+ support on Instagram, then destroys those who don’t approve in the comments

We’re now eight episodes into The Last of Us, and the show has distinguished itself from the post-apocalyptic competition with a strong focus on LGBTQ+ characters and storylines. Episodes three and seven were especially bright highlights, with Nick Offerman a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy come next year’s awards season.

Now, star Pedro Pascal has drawn a line in the sand for anyone with a problem with that. Taking to Instagram, Pascal posted a pride flag and referenced an iconic Bob Dylan lyric: “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind.”:

For anyone familiar with Pascal, this won’t come as a surprise. The star is well-known for his support of LGTBQ+ issues and has been an ally to his trans sister, Lux Pascal. Even so, this post seems to have come as a surprise to some of his smaller-minded followers, who’ve announced they’re now unfollowing.

Pascal isn’t sad to see the homophobes go:

For the people unfollowing P for his latest post, this is how much he cares about unfollows 😂 pic.twitter.com/WeyHLiWLVl — elly | MANDO & TLOU SPOILERS 💫 (@wizardjarin) March 5, 2023

It’s refreshing to have a star who plays traditionally macho, masculine roles like Joel and Din Djarin to come down so hard in favor of LGBTQ+ folks. This comes after a truly depressing weekend at CPAC, with the undisputed low point being The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles calling for “transgenderism” to be “eradicated”. This is terrifying language to anyone who’s trans or has trans friends and family, so we’re with Pascal in telling any transphobes where they can shove it.

In the meantime, Pascal will star in the finale of The Last of Us on Mar. 12 and in The Mandalorian, which airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.