Jared Fogle’s release date, confirmed

Warning: The following article mentions explicit themes, sexual abuse, and child pornography. Please read with caution.

At one point in time, Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle was arguably one of the most recognized people in the media realm, with the 46-year-old former ambassador previously appearing in an onslaught of Subway commercials and promoting a healthy lifestyle of clean eating. However, Fogle’s reputation eventually became tarnished beyond belief after an extensive investigation found Fogle guilty of child sex tourism and possession of CSEM/CSAM, more commonly known as child pornography.

Before the conviction and sentencing, Fogle was the longtime spokesperson of Subway, as previously mentioned, and was heavily featured in a variety of ads and promotions for the fast food chain. During the years of promotion, Fogle would consistently visit public schools and encourage kids to remain healthy and pushed forward the concept of a balanced diet. However, Fogle’s world eventually came crashing down, leading to a disastrous string of charges which would have landed Fogle in jail for at least 15 years, although it appears that sentence will be slightly shortened.

Since his incarceration and sentencing, questions continue to be asked in regards to when exactly Fogle will be released from prison — including the amount of freedom that he’ll actually have.

When is Fogle set to be released from prison?

Image via Amazon

Despite originally being sentenced for 15 years in prison, it’s now looking as though the former pop-culture icon will be released a year early, meaning he will serve 14 years in prison. According to reports, the earliest date in which Fogle can be released from prison is on March 24, 2029. That’s not to say that Fogle will actually be awarded with release on this day, but good behavior over his sentence thus far could likely result in Fogle’s freedom.

As for his actual “freedom,” however, it’s already been well-documented that upon his release from prison, Fogle will need to publicly register as a sex offender and will receive specific treatment for sexual disorders — so it’s not exactly all that “free” when you think about it, which is probably a good thing, given the severity of his offenses.