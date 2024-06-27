Jason Kelce had a wholesome encounter with a young Eagles fan wearing his jersey in London and gave him the best memory ever

Jason Kelce flew overseas over the weekend with his wife to attend Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows in London, U.K. The former Philadelphia Eagles center had a blast at a show, but he also made a fan’s day with a heartwarming gesture.

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce’s older brother, made his The Eras debut on Friday at the first London show. He received many friendship bracelets and handed out guitar picks to fans, met royalty, and had a great time. In between all of that, he also had a delightful encounter with a young Eagles fan.

Jason Kelce had a heartwarming moment with a young fan

Just wanna say a massive thank you to @JasonKelce if we did not already know it what a legend you are and for your wife to record it. We will be forever greatful for this interaction, even the shock it caused 😂 #newheightsshow #eagles @newheightshow #kelce #gobirds pic.twitter.com/5vTUb75JEh — baz (@bjw007) June 24, 2024

The former Philadelphia Eagles center officially retired from football, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still love his former team. On his way to Wembley Stadium for the second show in London, the seven-time Pro Bowl veteran saw a fan wearing his No. 62 jersey. Jason pleasantly surprised the fan as he approached him, shook his hand, and took a photo with him.

The kid was completely shocked to see his favorite player in the flesh out of nowhere, but he quickly got over it and beamed with the biggest smile once he realized what was going on. Jason gave him one of Taylor’s guitar picks, and posed for selfies.

According to @kelcebrothers account on X (formerly known as Twitter), the lucky fan’s name is Aiden, and he and his dad, Baz, were outside the stadium checking out the atmosphere while his mom and sister had tickets to the show. Jason approached them and said “nice shirt,” while his wife, Kylie, filmed the interaction from afar.

The child’s father wrote on social media, “Just wanna say a massive thank you to @JasonKelce if we did not already know it what a legend you are and for your wife to record it. We will be forever grateful for this interaction, even the shock it caused.”

Meeting your heroes might never live up to the expectation, but this little kid will have the story of a lifetime (and a video) to prove Jason Kelce is one of the good ones.

