Jason Kelce rips into brother Travis over torn jeans, and we can’t stop laughing

Jason Kelce has just weighed in on a joke at his brother Travis‘ expense when it comes to his fashion sense, and the internet can’t stop laughing about it.

Recommended Videos

The Kelce brothers have proved their tight bond time and time again. Whether it’s publicly supporting each other at games or official events, hanging out together, or keeping up via their New Heights podcast, they give the best green flags for a functional brotherly relationship.

Travis recently stepped out to an NBA Playoffs game on Sunday, hanging out with Kansas City Chiefs colleagues Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown, and Mahomes’ wife Brittany. However, Travis’ outfit led to some internet jokes referencing his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Jason couldn’t stay out of it.

What did Jason have to say about Travis’ latest outfit?

For the basketball game, Travis wore a white t-shirt with an apple and a pair of ripped-out jeans with many holes in them. The internet was ruthless about him, with a fan noting, “What the f— did taylor cats do with his jeans?” @thisisvertrying shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Swift is famously a cat lover and owns three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

The comment was very popular with the Swifties but it also caught Jason’s attention. The retired NFL star reposted the photo, adding his own comment. “Now that’s funny!” he captioned the photo. Fans loved this even more, as Jason’s input has everyone(including us) laughing. The comment was liked over 130,000 times, with more than 5k re-shares.

the real reason why Jason doesn't want a cat – doesn't want his jeans ruined — Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) May 27, 2024

This might lead to more reasons on Jason’s list why he doesn’t want a cat, despite his wife Kylie openly stating she wants one. One fan even joked, “the real reason why Jason doesn’t want a cat – doesn’t want his jeans ruined.” You know what they say, Karma is a cat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more