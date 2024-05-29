Jason and Travis Kelce on an episode of their podcast New Heights
Images via New Heights podcast
Category:
Celebrities
Sports

Jason Kelce rips into brother Travis over torn jeans, and we can’t stop laughing

Jason Kelce shows his big brother energy.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: May 28, 2024 07:01 pm

Jason Kelce has just weighed in on a joke at his brother Travis‘ expense when it comes to his fashion sense, and the internet can’t stop laughing about it.

Recommended Videos

The Kelce brothers have proved their tight bond time and time again. Whether it’s publicly supporting each other at games or official events, hanging out together, or keeping up via their New Heights podcast, they give the best green flags for a functional brotherly relationship.

Travis recently stepped out to an NBA Playoffs game on Sunday, hanging out with Kansas City Chiefs colleagues Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown, and Mahomes’ wife Brittany. However, Travis’ outfit led to some internet jokes referencing his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Jason couldn’t stay out of it.

What did Jason have to say about Travis’ latest outfit?

For the basketball game, Travis wore a white t-shirt with an apple and a pair of ripped-out jeans with many holes in them. The internet was ruthless about him, with a fan noting, “What the f— did taylor cats do with his jeans?” @thisisvertrying shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Swift is famously a cat lover and owns three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

The comment was very popular with the Swifties but it also caught Jason’s attention. The retired NFL star reposted the photo, adding his own comment. “Now that’s funny!” he captioned the photo. Fans loved this even more, as Jason’s input has everyone(including us) laughing. The comment was liked over 130,000 times, with more than 5k re-shares.

This might lead to more reasons on Jason’s list why he doesn’t want a cat, despite his wife Kylie openly stating she wants one. One fan even joked, “the real reason why Jason doesn’t want a cat – doesn’t want his jeans ruined.” You know what they say, Karma is a cat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Zendaya in Challengers, Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, and Timothee Chalamet in Wonka
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Kim Kardashian and North West for their Christmas 2023 photo shoot
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Kevin Sorbo holding a sword
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Larry David
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Mike Tyson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Zendaya in Challengers, Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, and Timothee Chalamet in Wonka
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Kim Kardashian and North West for their Christmas 2023 photo shoot
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Kevin Sorbo holding a sword
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Larry David
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Mike Tyson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Author
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.