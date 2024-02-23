What is Taylor Swift’s new song for Travis Kelce?

There’s no denying that a big part of the appeal of Taylor Swift‘s music is the insight into her love life. Curiosity is humankind’s Achilles heel and the singer’s trademark evocative and detailed lyrics are like catnip for the nosy. Naturally, everyone is itching to get their first exclusive glimpse into Taylor’s feelings for what might be her most popular boyfriend to date, NFL man-of-the-hour Travis Kelce.

While Taylor never publicly discloses the subjects of her songs, fans have long been using timeframes and lyric clues to work out a comprehensive directory of which person (and that includes boyfriends, friends, or business associates) inspired which track.

Has Taylor Swift released any songs that are about Travis Kelce?

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Since meeting and initiating a relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has not released new music. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released shortly after the two met in September 2023. Still, the album is comprised of remastered songs from the 2014 album of the same name, as well as new songs “from the vault,” as Taylor likes to label them, written and ideated when she was first making 1989 in the early 2010s.

A brand new album of never-before-heard originals is coming out in April of 2024 titled The Tortured Poets Department. Everything Taylor has revealed about the album — from calling it a “lifeline” during hard times, to the tracklist and teasers — indicates we’re in for a devastatingly beautiful breakup album, born from the complicated feelings of terminating a six-year relationship with the guy that once inspired love declarations like those in “Daylight,” “Call It What You Want,” “Invisible String,” and “New Year’s Day” (and the list goes on, and on).

That’s not to say the record-breaking Grammy winner didn’t figure out a way to squeeze in a last-minute song inspired by her newfound romance with Travis Kelce. After all, Taylor did say the album was written over the last two years, including the time she has spent touring the world since the Eras Tour began in March of 2023. Taylor and Travis’ love story started when the football player attended a concert at his team the Kansas City Chiefs’ home stadium, Arrowhead, in July.

We will only know for sure whether The Tortured Poets Department contains a cheeky Travis-inspired song when the album drops on April 19, 2024.