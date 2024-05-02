‘THE USA IS TRULY A NATION IN DECLINE!’ Donald Trump admits in between naps and farts

In life, there are undoubtedly three constants: Death, taxes, and Donald Trump blaming his problems on everybody else.

Only this time, instead of outright placing the blame on his fellow Republican constituents or even “Sleepy” Joe Biden, the Orange Thanos Variant is turning his attention towards Justice Juan Merchan, insisting that he is a “corrupt and highly conflicted” judge. The aforementioned judge recently fined Trump over $9,000 for nine breaches as Trump’s hush money trial continues.

In blaming Merchan and everybody else for that matter), Trump decided to go full throttle in the kooky department by additionally alleging on his Truth Social account that the U.S. must seek to “remove the unconstitutional gag order” and insisted that the U.S. is “truly a nation in decline” with the upcoming presidential election looming. Yes, because the entire country should accept responsibility for your disastrous actions? That definitely checks out in Trump’s mind.

Screengrab via Truth Social

Of course, when you take a step back and realize how many times Trump has actually been told to take accountability in his life, it’s certainly no surprise that he’s having such a difficult time admitting to his faults during the high-profile hush money saga. Then again, if he’s relaxed enough in court that he can fall victim to letting a fart slip and nodding off when it’s somebody else’s turn to speak, then it shouldn’t be shocking that he’s urging the U.S. judicial system to let him slide.

With the hush money trial expected to continue for several weeks, it’s clear Trump might need to try a little harder on Truth Social to get his message across. But wherever there’s Trump refusing to accept accountability, there’s a herd of MAGA hat-wearing Trumpers following blindly behind him.

But hey, who knows? Maybe Trump thought the country was more successful when he was tweeting “Covfefe” as if it were an actual word.

