Jay-Z’s week just got worse as new assault allegations emerge, this time involving a male minor

Jay-Z filed a lawsuit as an anonymous celebrity “John Doe” against attorney Tony Buzbee in California, weeks before Buzbee added Jay-Z’s name to a civil suit accusing the hip-hop star of raping a 13-year-old “Jane Doe” in 2000.

Recommended Videos

News of Jay-Z’s anonymous suit against Buzbee, who represents plaintiffs accusing Diddy of sexual assault and related charges, came just days after Jay-Z — legal name Shawn Carter — responded to rape accusations alleging Jay and Diddy sexually assaulted a then-13-year-old girl, who Buzbee represents, at an MTV VMA after party. The suit initially named Diddy, but Buzbee recently added Jay as a defendant in the New York legal action.

Jay’s suit also reveals that the hip-hop star has been accused of sexually assaulting both male and female minors, and the litigation mentions two unnamed Buzbee clients, but so far, only one has been made public.

Jay’s celebrity “John Doe” suit accuses Buzbee and his firm, representing over 200 people accusing Diddy of similar crimes, of an extortion attempt. Jay’s legal team says the rapper kept his name private to avoid publicizing the case.

According to The New York Times, Buzbee’s firm contacted Jay and said his name would be added to the civil suit if the music mogul did not agree to mediation or a financial settlement.

According to Newsweek, Jay’s legal action says in part, “Defendants have threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault — including multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female — against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

“These baseless accusations are nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff’s high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims,” the suit added.

Buzbee says it’s all standard legal practice

Responding to Jay’s anonymous litigation, Buzbee told The Times that sending a legal demand letter is a standard legal practice. “We won’t get bogged down in a silly sideshow that tries to make the lawyers the focus of what are very serious allegations brought by a courageous woman,” Buzbee added.

Jay’s anonymous suit was revealed as the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder sought to force the 13-year-old girl, now 37, who has accused him of rape, to reveal her identity in a New York court.

Buzbee has said his client is within her right to protect her identity since she was 13 when the alleged assault happened and because she fears backlash and retribution for speaking out.

The California legal action Jay previously filed anonymously was included as evidence of Buzbee’s extortion attempt.

The day after Jay shared a statement online regarding the case, Buzbee responded in an Instagram post highlighting his military career. Referring to Jay and his legal team, Buzbee’s post said the following, in part:

“Despite a coordinated and aggressive effort that has included harassing my kids, contacting my clients and former clients to encourage them to sue me, contacting my colleagues or former employees asking if I’ve ‘abused’ them, showing up at my current employees’ homes to harass them, filing frivolous cases against me and my law firm, defaming me with outrageous assertions to anyone who will listen, and having mysterious people follow me and my family, I’m still THAT guy,” Buzbee wrote referring to his time in the service. “I won’t be bullied or intimidated,” Buzbee added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy