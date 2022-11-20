Jennifer Lawrence discovers one of the most powerful people in the TV industry used to be her acting coach

An interesting story in Hollywood began a long time before Jennifer Lawrence’s meteoric rise to stardom. She was attempting to take acting classes, but her acting coach told her mother not to spend any more money on her.

Ironically, the acting coach meant she was already there, and he had nothing left to teach her. That coach would turn out to be none other than Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The funny thing is that Jennifer Lawrence didn’t remember until she was shockingly reminded about it.

There she found herself in a 2022 Contenders Film Lost Angeles podcast with Mike Fleming Jr. when Sheridan shared a story about how Isabel May was the inspiration for the creation of 1883 after she auditioned for Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan said that May reminded him of Lawrence when she was a young actress and he was a starving actor trying to make his way as an acting coach.

When he finished telling his story about Lawrence, all she could do was say, “I remember going to see someone and him telling my mom, ‘Here’s your money back. Just don’t put her in any acting lessons whatever you do,’ Was that Taylor Sheridan?”

As everyone knows, Jennifer Lawrence was perfect in The Hunger Games, X-Men, and, of course, Red Sparrow. No, she didn’t need any coaching, obviously. It’s a good thing Sheridan confirmed that or no one would know. Of course, it’s a great story that goes down in the annals of Hollywood lore and fans will appreciate it forever.