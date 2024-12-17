Jennifer Lopez dons jeans, fur, and a Birkin bag as she prepares to meet with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner to support their children

Don’t be fooled by the casual outfits that she wears, Jennifer Lopez is beyond being “Jenny From the Block.” That’s also okay, because, as Lopez reached superstar status, she has given us so much in hits, films, and unrivaled fashion moments, even when she’s supposed to be casual.

2024 was a year of finding herself again, as Lopez struggled both personally and professionally. In the midst of a divorce from her rekindled 2000s flame, Ben Affleck, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer also didn’t impress her fans, as few crowded to get tickets for her now-canceled tour.

However, J.Lo is known for pushing forward and did just that, all while flaunting her best shiny fashion with an endless series of sparkly, glittery, and shimmery outfits. As for her casual moments, the singer and actress continued to put her diva stamp on every outing.

Casual for J.Lo means fluffy fur and an outrageously expensive bag

Lopez had a very eventful day on Dec. 13, when she was out and about in Los Angeles, California, during the day, and meeting with her ex-husband and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, at night.

Lopez was casually cool with a pair of Tom Ford leather-trimmed high-rise blue jeans, which, just as casually, retail for around $2,500, a beige cropped fur coat, and a pair of high-heeled black leather boots, which she matched to a black Birkin bag.

Amid the rumors that Affleck might rekindle his relationships with all his previous flames, including the mother of his three children, Garner, Lopez met up with the two that night to support their children at a school event.

For the outing, Lopez kept it just as casual, with a pair of jeans, a plaid shirt, and another, longer fur coat, her hair down in loose waves. The trio got together to support Affleck and Garner’s child, Fin, and Lopez’s child, Emme, who were both performing in a play on Friday night. Affleck had a suit on, while Garner continued her mom fashion with jeans and an athletic black jacket.

According to TMZ, which broke the story and released photos of the trio at the event, Ben reportedly had a quick chat with Emme after the play, proving they still keep the children’s interests at heart.

Jennifer Garner was there for Ben amid his separation from Lopez in May, but she’s currently in a happy relationship. The former Daredevil co-stars might be able to co-parent well, but they made each other miserable, so a reunion is unlikely.

In the meantime, Lopez continued to focus on promoting her latest film, Unstoppable. The biopic comes from Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, but the former Batman actor was not involved in promoting it to avoid his ex-wife. For a screening in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, Lopez continued the casual style with a sexier vibe with a light blue ensemble.

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

She wore a pair of jeans and completed the look with a velvet-trimmed blue blazer from Gucci’s Spring 2017 collection, adding a sheer top underneath with a box at the neck, and a pair of pink velvet Dolce & Gabbana sandals. She also switched to another outrageously expensive bag, another Hermès Birkin bag, this time going for a mint crocodile leather bag. This proves that, even when she’s not turning heads on the red carpet, Lopez can’t dim her star for us mortals and is there anything more iconic than that?

