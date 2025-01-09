Jennifer Lopez is keeping a luxe reminder of her failed marriage to Ben Affleck, just like her engagement rings from her other exes

Jennifer Lopez might be closing the chapter on her two-year marriage to Ben Affleck, but she’s holding on to one dazzling keepsake: her $5 million green diamond engagement ring. The actress-singer has seemingly found the perfect memento for the rare romance she had with the actor that spanned decades but ended shortly after they exchanged their vows.

The ring, which features a massive green diamond flanked by baguette and trapezoid stones, has been a symbol of hope and renewal for J.Lo since Affleck proposed. Lopez once said that she’s pleased with its color since green meant luck and new beginnings. Ironically, it now serves as a sparkling reminder of the beginning and the end of Bennifer 2.0.

"Google searches for 'green engagement ring' saw a massive 1,455% increase after Jennifer Lopez revealed Ben Affleck had popped the question with a very rare coloured diamond on 8 April" pic.twitter.com/DVwLwEuiIh — Soum_designs 💚 (@SoumDesigns) April 20, 2022

But the bling isn’t the only parting gift Lopez gets to keep. The Unstoppable star will retain all the jewelry Affleck gifted her throughout their whirlwind romance, according to Daily Mail. However, there’s no confirmed information on the exact number of sparkly pieces J.Lo received from her ex-husband.

We heard that Lopez is a bit of a collector when it comes to jewelry from her exes, with the Daily Mail also reporting that she still keeps all her engagement bands from her exes Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez. The first engagement ring Affleck gave her when he first proposed in 2002 is still in her possession. Not sure if she’s keeping all of them as souvenirs, or if she just finds it hard to let go of such expensive pieces.

Meanwhile, as for their shared assets, the exes reportedly plan to split the profits from the $61 million Bel Air mansion they purchased together and divide the bank accounts they shared at the time of their 2022 nuptials. After all, when it comes to their individual fortunes, there’s a clear mismatch. Lopez, whose empire includes film, music, and business ventures, boasts a net worth of $400 million, which is more than double Affleck’s $150 million.

Since the celebrity exes did not sign a prenup, they will get to keep their separate earnings throughout their marriage. J.Lo has done a lot of projects during their short-lived marriage, including films and her album, This Is Me… Now. Affleck has also released and completed movies under his production company Artists Equity, which he co-founded with his best pal, Matt Damon.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce. pic.twitter.com/NySPsDXocg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 7, 2025

This week, Affleck and Lopez finally finalized their divorce months after the singer filed the paperwork in August 2024, according to People. Their marriage will officially dissolve on Feb. 20, 2025, and perhaps the most telling detail of their settlement, which was handled by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, is Lopez’s decision to drop Affleck’s last name and return to being Jennifer Lynn Lopez. It’s as if she’s wiping the slate clean — except for that $5 million sparkle on her finger.

But then again it’s not just the engagement band that Lopez is keeping. She’s also seemingly determined to keep her close bond with Affleck’s children for as long as possible. She even made a surprise visit to Affleck’s home on Sunday, Jan. 5, hours before the Golden Globes. Lopez was photographed hugging her ex’s youngest child, 12-year-old Samuel, during the visit. According to a source, the exes want to stay in each other’s lives for the sake of the kids despite being no longer romantically involved.

