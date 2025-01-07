Jennifer Lopez proves to Ben Affleck she’s still part of the family despite divorce during surprise visit to ex-husband’s kids

Jennifer Lopez might have moved on romantically, but when it comes to her bond with Ben Affleck’s children, she’s clearly not letting their divorce get in the way. The singer-actress made a surprise visit to Affleck’s home on Sunday, Jan. 5, just hours before the Golden Globes, to prove that she’s still very much part of his family — especially to his kids.

Recommended Videos

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker, 55, was seen stepping out of her sleek SUV in an effortlessly stylish copper-hued top, a pair of baggy jeans, and towering platform boots, looking every inch the superstar that she is, in photos released by the Daily Mail. But what caught everyone’s attention was her warm interaction with Ben’s youngest son, Samuel, 12. J.Lo was photographed giving him a warm hug the moment they saw each other, showing the world that their blended family dynamic remains intact despite the split.

Ben Affleck receives visit from estranged wife Jennifer Lopez after reuniting over the holidays https://t.co/a0YMqhCBCl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 6, 2025

Affleck also seemingly reciprocated his ex-wife’s loving gesture to his son as Lopez’s 16-year-old child, Emme, was seen leaving the actor’s property carrying a large gift. The 52-year-old Argo star followed closely behind Emme, looking casual yet noticeably at ease during the visit.

The former power couple’s relationship has evolved significantly since their split last summer. BAck then Lopez pulled a shocking move by filing for divorce on Aug. 20, 2024 — the exact day of their second anniversary as a married couple. But now one thing is clear between Affleck and Lopez, and it’s that they intend to keep their families intertwined despite going separate ways.

55-year-old Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from 52-year-old Ben Affleck on the same day as their 2nd wedding anniversary 👀 pic.twitter.com/0QOoPpYlQP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 20, 2024

A source told Page Six that the celebrity exes have decided “to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.” The insider added that they still “communicate when it involves their kids” and maintain “a mutual respect for one another.”

“They’re still close with each other’s children, and even though they don’t have a co-parenting type of relationship, they still feel like a blended family in a lot of ways,” the source noted.

J.Lo’s surprise visit wasn’t the first time she and Affleck were spotted together post-divorce. Just last month, the former couple reunited at Soho House in Los Angeles to exchange Christmas gifts, further fueling speculation that their connection goes far beyond the typical Hollywood breakup.

The Unstoppable actress has also been busy carving out her own path after the split. She rang in the New Year with a star-studded holiday getaway to Aspen, joined by her teenage twins Max and Emme — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — as well as her mother Guadalupe and sister Lynda. J.Lo even shared a jaw-dropping bikini snap via her Instagram Stories, flaunting her enviable figure in a skimpy black two-piece and fuzzy boots.

Jennifer Lopez poses in a sexy bikini and fur boots in Aspen. https://t.co/rSMi6Ks883 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 4, 2025

The Gone Girl actor, on the other hand, spent the holidays with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel. While the two Jennifers might no longer share the same kind of bond, Lopez’s consistent presence in Affleck’s kids’ lives proves her commitment to keeping the blended family vibes alive.

Despite their divorce, it’s clear J.Lo isn’t ready to let go of the connections she formed when she was still with Affleck. Whether it’s sharing a hug with his son or ensuring her children feel at home in this unique family setup, the pop singer proves time and again that love isn’t limited to romance. It’s also about the bonds you choose to nurture.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy