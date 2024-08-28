Jennifer Lopez’s ethnicity confirmed

The multi-talented Jennifer Lynn Lopez — whose legal name is currently Jennifer Affleck and who’s also known by the name J.Lo — is an American actress, singer, dancer, television host, reality show judge, producer, and businesswoman.

Born on July 24, 1969, in The Bronx, New York City, Lopez’s entertainment career spans five decades.

As per IMDb, her filmography includes many notable movies, including Anaconda (1997), Out of Sight (1998), Antz (1998), The Wedding Planner (2001), Maid in Manhattan (2002), Gigli (2003), Monster-in-Law (2005), Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012), Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), and Shotgun Wedding (2022). On television, she’s appeared in various roles on the likes of How I Met Your Mother, American Idol, South Beach Tow, Q’Viva! The Chosen, The Fosters, Shades of Blue, and World of Dance.

As a singer, her discography includes studio albums, a remix album, a soundtrack album, compilation albums, an EP, and dozens of singles as the lead artist. Her most notable singles include “If You Had My Love” (1999), “Waiting for Tonight” (1999), “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” (2000), “Let’s Get Loud” (2000), “I’m Real” (2001), “Ain’t It Funny” (2001), and “Jenny from the Block” (2002) (per Discogs).

One thing that’s clear in everything Lopez does is that she embraces her ethnic heritage. So what exactly is it?

What is Jennifer Lopez’s ethnicity?

According to People, Jennifer Lopez’s parents, Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez, were born in Puerto Rico. Therefore, Lopez’s ethnicity can be described as Hispanic or Latino — or both, if you prefer.

Her mom and dad engrained in her a strong work ethic and determined nature, which is evident in her prolific professional schedule and which she has passed on to her children, twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel.

Lopez is proud of her roots and has told Today that “when I went into these worlds, like Hollywood, where we were not represented at all, I almost felt like a unicorn. And I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m Latina. I’m Jennifer Lopez from the Bronx and my parents are Puerto Rican, I’m Puerto Rican.'”

Good for you, Jenny from the block.

