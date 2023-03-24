Jeremy Renner seems surprisingly thrilled to reclaim the snowplow that almost killed him

Even though he was almost killed by the vehicle, Jeremy Renner has reacted with giddy excitement at being reunited with his Snowcat, which is a development we definitely didn’t see coming.

The two-time Academy Award nominee and Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran still has a long way to go on the road to recovery, so you’d have thought that coming face-to-face with the machinery that left him with over 30 broken bones and almost ended his entire existence wouldn’t be anywhere near the top of his priority list.

And yet, the longtime Clint Barton seemed positively thrilled to reclaim the snow-clearing menace from the local authorities, who were presumably conducting an investigation to see if there was anything untoward about the circumstance surrounding the traumatic incident that left the star on the precipice and need of an immediate airlift to intensive care.

via Jeremy Renner/Instagram

If Renner never wanted to clear another inch of snow in his life then you wouldn’t begrudge him in the slightest, but don’t be surprised if he’s back behind the controls of the very thing that came perilously close to shuffling him off towards his mortal coil a matter of months ago.

Clearly one to laugh in the face of danger and reflect upon the second chance he’s been given, you can bet that his fans will be ten times more terrified about Renner manning a Snowcat than he’s going to be the next time drifts pile up high around his palatial residence. Best of luck to him, then, even if it’s something we’d never even consider.