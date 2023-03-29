Jeremy Renner sets first promotional appearances since severe snowplow accident

Considering the absolutely awful and near-lethal injuries Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner sustained at the beginning of the year, the actor thankfully appears to be bouncing back at a remarkably good pace.

Renner will be making his first in-person promotional appearance since his snowplow accident in January, with THR confirming he will be in attendance at a L.A. premiere event for his upcoming Disney Plus docuseries, Rennervations.

The four-part series will see Renner traveling around the world to help various communities “reimagine unique purpose-built vehicles,” and will also feature a guest appearance by his Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie, as well as Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatr.

Up until this point, Renner has spent the last several months privately recovering from his accident, all the while doing what he can to promote the various projects he is scheduled to appear in, including the recently-released second season of Mayor of Kingstown.

The news of Renner’s first in-person red carpet appearance comes days after the actor shared a clip to Instagram and Twitter in which he is seen walking on an “anti-gravity treadmill,” which supports a percentage of his weight as he slowly rehabilitates his bones, joints and muscles from his horrific accident three months ago in which he broke over 30 bones in his body.

Renner will grace the Rennervations red carpet on April 11, before the actor’s docuseries becomes widely available on Disney Plus a day later, on April 12.