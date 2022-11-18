Jessica Chastain as the first female Bond lead? Jimmy Fallon inquires, Chastain tells

Her name is Chastain. Jessica Chastain.

On Thursday night, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was asked numerous questions about rumors of her being a Bond girl, leading Fallon to follow-up by asking if she would consider playing the lead role.

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who was promoting the upcoming Showtime series George and Tammy starring her and Michael Shannon, revealed that for 10 years she has constantly been asked by interviewers if she wants to be a Bond girl.

She explained, “For a woman in the industry it was the pinnacle of success to play a Bond girl.”

However, Chastain never found such a role appealing, stating instead, “I want to be the villain. I love this idea of Bond being afraid of me.”

Who in this world would be against Jessica Chastain being a Bond villain? Perhaps it can happen, especially since while answering Fallon’s question she added, “If anyone wants to call me with a Bond villain role, I’m there.”

Dr. No? More like Dr. Yes!

Chastain, who just announced that she will be starring in A Doll’s House in her return to Broadway, was then told by Jimmy Fallon, “They’re actually looking for a new James Bond. You can be the first female James Bond!”

However, Chastain quickly responded, “No. No interest at all.”

Fallon’s reply was one of surprise but Chastain reminded him of her villainous desire by saying, “I want to TORTURE James Bond. Let me have my dream!”

We are certainly letting Chastain have her dream but more so hope that dream comes true.