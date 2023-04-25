Jessica Chastain won’t be working with Johnny Depp anytime soon if this resurfaced video is anything to go by

It appears there’s no love lost between Johnny Depp and Jessica Chastain, as a video of the latter actress dismissing Depp’s reported acting methods has resurfaced online.

In an interview clip reposted to Twitter, Chastain was asked to respond to reports that Depp employed sound technicians on set to feed him lines of dialogue through an earpiece. When posed with the rumor and asked whether she adopts similar techniques, Chastain can be seen rolling her eyes and refuting the method.

“No, my technique is working hard,” Chastain said after shaking her head. “Before I go into my work week, I memorize. I spend my entire day working on the script.” The actress, who was promoting her 2016 film Miss Sloane, went on to discuss the importance of the script to her character.

2017 msm was reporting that Johnny Depp received his script dialogue via an earpiece. Jessica Chastain was asked about it & then commenced her eyeroll heard around the world. The trial exposed the truth from Keenan Wyatt & Johnny. pic.twitter.com/KDZPSDsESU — Fairfarren All 👨‍🦰🎩✂📍 (@imseriousyall) April 22, 2023

Depp himself later responded to the claims in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that the technician would pipe disturbing noises through the earpiece to help him emote and “create a truth” onscreen. “I’ve got bagpipes, a baby crying and bombs going off,” Depp said. “It creates a truth. It had to be behind the eyes. And my feeling is, that if there’s no truth behind the eyes, doesn’t matter what the fucking words are.”

jessica chastain and eddie redmayne mocking johnny depp pic.twitter.com/GOBmiopa1H — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) September 23, 2022

It’s not the first time Chastain has been caught responding to the Depp reports. While being interviewed about her 2022 film The Good Nurse, the actress was seen laughing at her co-star Eddie Redmayne’s mention of Depp and an earpiece. “My lines, I haven’t memorized my lines,” Chastain laughed. “Feed them to me.” Chastain is currently starring in A Doll’s House on Broadway, and recently gave an update on other potential acting roles in the wings that she won’t be starring in.