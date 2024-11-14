Jessica Simpson’s husband Eric Johnson confirms Ashlee Simpson’s worst fear as he steps out sans wedding ring

It’s crazy how celebrity couples these days like to keep everyone guessing about their relationship status instead of releasing an official breakup statement right away. Case in point is how Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson would rather drop hints here and there about their failed marriage instead of announcing their split. Speaking of hints, looks like it’s Johnson’s turn to give a clue about their separation this week.

On Tuesday, the former NFL player, 45, literally took matters into his own hands by ditching his wedding ring while out in public. It’s his first ever public sighting since the divorce rumors spread like wildfire in September. Not wearing one’s wedding band is one thing, but flaunting a ringless finger in public is absolutely more than enough confirmation that there’s no going back now.

In the photos published by the Daily Mail, Johnson is seen walking casually in the City of Angels with his ring-free hand on full display. He was wearing a dark hoodie, washed black denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. He was also reportedly accompanied by his parents during his sunny outing.

Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson seen WITHOUT wedding ring in FIRST sighting since divorce rumors https://t.co/EaIuIwk0Yv — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 13, 2024

Eric’s sighting comes a day after his sister-in-law, Ashlee Simpson, 40, tried to quash the divorce rumors plaguing him and her sister, Jessica, 44. The “Pieces of Me” singer was out and about with her husband, Evan Ross, in Beverly Hills on Monday when she was ambushed by TMZ into addressing the speculations about her sibling’s marriage.

During the impromptu interview, Ashlee tried to evade all the questions thrown at her by continuously walking and ignoring the press people. However, she decided to speak up when the paparazzi asked if the rumors that Jessica and Eric were having a divorce were true. Her answer was a resounding “no.”

Unfortunately for Ashlee, her sister might not have told her the four-one-one on her marriage status. Because aside from Eric’s telling gesture, Jessica herself hinted at the end of their marriage in a recent Instagram post, where she talked about being done with “putting up with everything I did not deserve.” It also does not help that Jessica hasn’t been seen with her wedding ring since January.

Simpson and Johnson turned the knot in 2014 after meeting for the first time in 2010, when the former athlete was still going through a divorce with his ex, Keri. In her 2020 memoir titled Open Book, Jessica disclosed that they met at a party at her house when a mutual friend introduced them to each other.

It was a whirlwind romance for the two since they got engaged in October 2010, just a few months after they met. By the time they tied the knot in July 2014, they had already welcomed their first two children, Maxwell, now 12, and Ace, 11. They then had their third child, Birdie, in 2019.

Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore. pic.twitter.com/vW3gXOcu1B — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 6, 2020

Things appeared to be going so well for the couple in the years that followed, as Jessica even told People last year that what they have was an “easy” relationship. However, hints that there’s trouble in paradise started to surface a few months ago when the “Take My Breath Away” songstress no longer featured her spouse on her social media accounts.

