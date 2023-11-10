JiDion’s net worth and how the YouTuber earns money

YouTube has the potential to make its contributors a huge amount of money, if they properly understand how to take advantage.

Some of YouTube’s biggest success stories — people like PewDiePie and Ryan Kaji — have already made millions off the platform, and their bank accounts are only growing. The overwhelming majority of YouTubers don’t make a cent off the site, of course, but those with their eyes on the prize sometimes come out with an enviable following, and even more enviable bank account.

JiDion is among the shortlist of financially successful YouTube creators. He’s moved past those early days of making cents for each of his videos, and on to making what was once a hobby into a full-time career. His YouTube page boasts more than 7.8 million subscribers, and his videos have pulled in upwards of 678 million views in total. He’s a big deal, over on the video-sharing site, and he has the net worth to prove it.

JiDion’s net worth

Image via JiDion/YouTube

That net worth numbers as much as $1 million, according to numerous sources. It could even stretch a bit higher, with some crediting the creator with closer to $4 million in the bank, but between $1 and $2 million appears to be the more agreed upon range.

Those numbers don’t quite compete with Hollywood’s elite, but they’re certainly impressive for the rest of us. The majority of Americans won’t ever have $1 million in the bank, particularly not in their early 20s.

How JiDion built his wealth

The majority of JiDion’s money comes from his work over on YouTube. He also leaned on Twitch uploads for a while, but a permanent ban in 2022 forced the creator to rely entirely on YouTube. It seems he deserved the Twitch ban, after spamming fellow streamer Pokimane during a raid, but it did limit his income potential somewhat. Not enough to bring his estimated net worth below $1 million, of course, but still.

According to WealthyGorilla, JiDion makes approximately $1.21 per 1000 views on his videos. Considering the hundreds of millions of views on his page, its clear to see where the majority of his money comes from. He’s estimated to pull in around $21,000 a month, with some months serving him better than others.

On his current trajectory, it seems likely that JiDion will break the $2 million mark in a few years — if not more than that. His videos tend to pull in a minimum of two to three million views, with many pulling much closer to 10 million. That’s a lot of views already, and his numbers are only likely to grow as his popularity does. Within a half decade, he might be giving those aforementioned Hollywood elite a run for their money — literally.