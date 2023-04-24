Joe Keery’s birthday gifts us a resurfaced video of a Pedro Pascal interaction we never knew we needed

The man with the most majestic head of hair on the Stranger Things set is rightfully celebrating a blissful birthday today. That’s right — stud muffin Joe Keery is taking a momentary break from melting our hearts as fan-favorite Steve Harrington to celebrate his 31st birthday. Without a doubt, Keery’s mainstream popularity has skyrocketed due to the overwhelming success of the hit fantasy series. That being said, apparently having friends in high places, who are equally as popular, is the gift for fans that keeps on giving.

A few days leading up to his birthday, one user over on Twitter shared a wholesome interaction between Keery and The Last of Us superstar Pedro Pascal — both of whom are consistently praised and adored online. The resurfaced video was an innocent piece of media, with both men expressing gratitude and love for a fan named “Abby.” And in that moment, the entire world wishes they were Abby. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

i still can’t believe that this video of pedro pascal and joe keery existspic.twitter.com/A54pGJJpAx https://t.co/RI4yJ30sCx — esrates 〄 || KEERY DAY!!🎂💗 | just steddie (@dostuyokvski) April 20, 2023

Considering how massively entertaining both figures are, it comes as no surprise that fans of each show are devoted to following the careers of Keery and Pascal, respectively. And while Stranger Things is set to release its final season and The Last of Us is just getting started, it feels fair to say that the duo could potentially collaborate together on a future project, given how well their chemistry seemed to flow in the video.

Based on their individual charm and sure-fire acting prowess, a project starring Keery and Pascal would be nothing short of an absolute gift. Furthermore, fans like Abby (and all of us, really) will have even more interactions to look forward to between the internet’s two favorite men.