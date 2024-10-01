John Amos’ cause of death, confirmed

October 2024 has been a rough month already. The moment spooky season-lover’s favorite month began, a cascade of bad news followed. Broadway fans were greeted by news that two icons — Ken Page and Gavin Creel — had passed, and just hours later further heartbreak followed with reports of John Amos‘ death.

The unexpected spate of bad news is kicking the month off in difficult fashion, as media fans work to wrap their brains around a trio of heartbreaking deaths just days after Dame Maggie Smith likewise departed this world. News of Amos’ death was among the most upsetting to fans, many of whom have long looked on the enduring star as America’s televised dad.

The Good Times star was 84 when reports of his death broke on the first day of October. He was still ferociously active on the acting scene, with his latest appearance arriving on the big screen with 2023’s The Last Rifleman, and no one knew of any health issues the star was experiencing. As a result, his death came as a major shock, and quickly prompted questions about what, exactly, robbed the world of this longtime acting legend.

How did John Amos die?

Even if you aren’t a fan of Good Times, the 1970s series that helped put Amos on the map, and if the groundbreaking Roots, in which he played an adult Toby/Kunta Kinte was a little before your time, don’t distress — you’ve definitely seen the beloved star somewhere before. If you’re like me, its probably from Die Hard 2: Die Harder, the second-worst entry in the Die Hard franchise, but its more likely you recognize the star from one of his timeless television shows.

He cropped up frequently in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, made appearances on comedic favorites like The New Dick Van Dyke Show and The Bill Cosby Show, and enjoyed his first major, credited big screen appearance in 1973’s The World’s Greatest Athlete. From there, he showed up in a range of treasured franchises, from Coming to America and Dr. Doolittle to the aforementioned Die Hard and Madea.

Despite the fact that he often played supporting roles, Amos secured numerous nominations, including a Emmy nod for Roots, and several awards, and in 2020, he was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. His legacy will live long, which is great news for the brokenhearted fans facing reports of his unexpected death.

While it was unexpected, it doesn’t appear that Amos passed away due to a sudden accident or injury. He also wasn’t struggling behind-the-scenes with an unknown illness, as happens with some stars — instead, he simply died of natural causes.

That was confirmed by Amos’ son, Kelly Christopher Amos, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He told the publication that his father “transitioned” on Aug. 21, 2024, more than a month before his passing was announced. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over,” the younger Amos said. “Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

