John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return.

A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.

Talking to SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang, Boyega expresses a sense of finality and closure over his arc from The Force Awakens through to Rise of Skywalker, saying things were left in a “good place” for him to let other mediums take on the character.

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it, I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like VII to IX was good for me.”

There’d been a lot of hope in sequel trilogy fan circles around a potential spinoff with Finn and Rey, accentuated by the leaked concept art for Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX, which would’ve seen Finn start a stormtrooper rebellion. Without explicitly saying it, Ridley hinted back in March 2022 she would “always” be Rey.

Time changes things a lot, though, and fan demand could see the sequel trilogy stars reverse their decision. After all, if Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher can return 30 years later, then so could Boyega, Ridley, and Isaac.

The entire Star Wars saga is available to stream on Disney Plus.