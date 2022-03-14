Daisy Ridley looks out of this galaxy on the 2022 BAFTAs red carpet

Star Wars‘ own Daisy Ridley has returned to the front of the internet’s attention, with her stunning on the BAFTAs red carpet in London.

Attending the 2022 BAFTA Awards ceremony in London, Ridley wore a dress reminiscent of something out of Black Swan as she attended the British film industry’s night of nights with her mother Louise Fawkner-Corbett.

Making a name for herself in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Rey Skywalker, Ridley has gone on to work with Kenneth Branagh in Murder on the Orient Express, and appear in Sundance debutant Ophelia for which she received plaudits from critics. Her comments on the red carpet though will come as music to the ears of hardcore Rey stans, declaring she’ll “always” be Rey.

“I’ll always be Rey.” – Daisy Ridley 💛 pic.twitter.com/m6dTfZiqGa — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 13, 2022

With Disney going all out with Star Wars exclusives for their streaming service Disney Plus (such as the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series), perhaps a Rey series could be in the works as she reaffirms her love for the character.

Ridley also promoted her upcoming film Sometimes I Think About Dying, in which she both stars in the lead role and is credited as producer. Sometimes I Think About Dying is based on the short film of the same name from 2019, as well as Killers by playwright Kevin Armento.

daisy ridley talks about her next movie 'sometimes i think about dying' – bafta awards (2022) pic.twitter.com/QQOjfDwdUS — best of daisy ridley (@dazzridleyposts) March 13, 2022

Ridley is also set to star in a myriad of upcoming films, including psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter alongside Ben Mendelsohn. The film does not currently have a release date but has been picked up by Amazon Studios for distribution.