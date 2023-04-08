John Cusack anoints Stormy Daniels as a saint, and you can smell the merchandising opportunities from here

Having been hit with a $122,000 bill in legal fees due to her involvement in Donald Trump’s indictment, Stormy Daniels is going to need as much money as possible in the very near future.

Fortunately, her profile has gone through the roof after she served as the catalyst for the Zoolander star becoming the first former or current president to face criminal charges, but selling sex toys at half price isn’t going to raise the necessary capital. Her OnlyFans might, but John Cusack of all people has popped up with a potential assist.

The actor posted an image on his Twitter feed that instantly captured the imagination, leading Daniels’ followers to wonder if it was available to purchase. As of yet it isn’t, but when the adult entertainment alumni sat up and took notice, you could almost hear the gears turning in her mind for ideas revolving around a Saint Stormy line of merchandise.

I do not but I definitely want one. Hey @johncusack where did you get that??? — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 8, 2023

Based on how she’s become an internet folk hero for her weapons-grade comebacks towards Trump trolls anytime they come within her orbit, you’d imagine a lot of people would be willing to shell out for any and all Stormy-related merch. There’s a mountain of cash to be made, but just make sure Cusack gets a cut of the royalties seeing as he’s the one that’s planted the idea in her head.

As blasphemous as it sounds, Daniels has already made it clear she’s not big on religion, and the headlines would generate enough buzz to convince her fans to part with their cash.