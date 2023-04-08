Donald Trump supporters trolling Stormy Daniels isn’t going to plan after she brands their obsession ‘adorable’

Being constantly blasted by trolls on a daily basis is an unsavory situation in 99 percent of cases, but Stormy Daniels appears to be having a ball after emerging as the number one target of Donald Trump-supporting trolls.

Not only is she content to throw savage replies and witty retorts back in their general direction, but she’s also making money hand-over-fist, which is just as well when she’s been slapped with a $122,000 bill for legal fees. Using the algorithm to her advantage, the adult entertainment veteran has seen her engagement go through the roof, and she couldn’t care less that the number one driving force behind it is the MAGA hat-wearing maniacs hurling tirades her way.

In fact, to give a further indication of just how badly the sustained campaign of social media hatred has gone awry, Daniels even referred to the obsession that the Trump-backing subset hold for her as “adorable,” which definitely isn’t what they were aiming for.

They are obsessed with me and it's adorable. They just help drive traffic to me with their comments. 😜 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 7, 2023

You can’t help but have a little chuckle over the notion of so many keyboard warriors furiously tossing insults and would-be attacks in Daniels’ direction, only for her to end up laughing all the way to the bank at the end of the day. If things turn out the way many are hoping, she could even find a place in the history books for serving as the catalyst to a former president being put behind bars, which would make for a hell of a lesson in schoolrooms around the world in the decades to come.