Stormy Daniels explains her scathing nickname for Donald Trump has many different meanings

On the surface, Stormy Daniels bestowing the unwanted nickname of “Tiny” upon Donald Trump is fairly self-explanatory, although not something you’d want to think about too much.

After all, thanks to the Home Alone 2 star’s recent impeachment, it’s clear that the former porn star wasn’t lying about their dalliance that she was then paid to keep silent on, not that anyone bar the more fanatical subset of the former president’s backers would claim it was entirely fabricated.

As harrowing as it’s been for us as a species to hear Daniels reference Trump’s “three-inch cocktail weenie” in amongst her many barbs at the ex-Apprentice host, it isn’t all about literally mocking his manhood. In fact, when she was asked why a man must be boiled down to penis size above all else, the two-time adult entertainment Hall of Famer revealed that it actually has many meanings, all of them entirely justified.

Also applies to his IQ, integrity, hands, etc. https://t.co/TguzlcaNGG — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 2, 2023

Just another regular day for Daniels on Twitter, then, seeing as she’d made it her business to incinerate as many trolls as possible. Prime among them is none other than cheerleader-in-chief Marjorie Taylor Greene, who got a great deal more than she bargained for when she dared lambast somebody four years younger than her as “old” and “disgusting.”

We are through the looking glass here, people, and things are only going to get nastier now that the other side has been exposed as being so unsavory. On the plus side, at least there’s plenty of entertainment value to be had from Daniels taking her detractors to task.