Stormy Daniels responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘old and disgusting’ jibes with nuclear-level destruction

Having emerged as arguably Donald Trump’s most high-profile and vocal cheerleader, Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a widespread figure of mockery on the internet as her increasingly nonsensical ramblings on everything from a potential second Civil War to Stormy Daniels have been hoovering up headlines and column inches.

By targeting the online folk hero destined to make a fortune by selling “This P*ssy Grabbed Back” merchandise, Taylor Greene has become the subject of one of social media’s most disturbing conspiracy theories. By calling Daniels “old” and “disgusting” – despite the fact the former porn star is four years her junior – the representative has been accused of harboring lustful feelings for Trump, with peddlers of the stomach-churning conspiracy stating that her outburst was based on nothing more than jealousy.

As psychologically devastating as that is to think about – and we can only offer profuse apologies for any mental imagery conjured in the aftermath – it would appear that Daniels is fully on board with the sentiment. In fact, by taking to Twitter not too long after Taylor Greene’s jibes, she delivered a rebuttal that could very modestly be described as nuclear-level devastation.

Oh, Majorie! Bless your heart. In case you haven't noticed, tiny has a horse fetish. He's not going to fuck you. Actually….. He might. Carry on. Get it, girl! 😂 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 1, 2023

There isn’t water in the world anywhere near cold enough to soothe the area of that burn, but Daniels also took a secondary shot after steadfastly refusing to entertain the idea that she’d even consider deleting the tweet in question.

I'm not the one who gets scared and deletes tweets — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 1, 2023

Just another weird and wacky day in the world of American politics, then, and you could safely bet your house on there being plenty more to come with Trump’s arraignment looming.