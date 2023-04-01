Sheer nightmare fuel suggests Marjorie Taylor Greene is jealous Stormy Daniels got Trump’s ‘3-inch cocktail weenie’

As much as people have enjoyed seeing Stormy Daniels incinerate Donald Trump anytime a MAGA-supporting troll comes within close proximity of her Twitter timeline, it’s also ended up creating some mental images we wished never existed.

Whether it’s the WWE Hall of Famer enjoying her filmography surrounded by fried chicken and assorted lubricants or the harrowing comparisons to the ex-Apprentice host utilizing a “sad toss” with which to weaponize his “three-inch cocktail weenie,” some things are definitely better off left unspoken.

Unfortunately, now that everyone’s favorite inane rambler Marjorie Taylor Greene has come forward to blast Daniels as being “old and disgusting,” internet sleuths have deduced – in what’s terrible news for stomachs and gag reflexes everywhere – that she’s nothing more than jealous that the former porn star got to experience with Trump that which she has always craved. Allegedly, of course.

Trump paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 for something that Marjorie Taylor Greene would have done for free. pic.twitter.com/2vl8mlttk7 — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) March 31, 2023

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene is angling to be @StormyDaniels stunt double for the inevitable Trump conjugal visit prison porn streaming on CSPAN? pic.twitter.com/LKG32SY4ny — Rex Headroom 🇺🇸 🇲🇹 (@Maltaplication) April 1, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene is so jealous of Stormy Daniels. — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) March 31, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s just jealous that Trump fucked Stormy Daniels and not her. pic.twitter.com/ynjzaHPSXJ — Josh P – ELON MUSK IS A FRAGILE RACIST MANBABY (@ChubbyNavyVet) March 31, 2023

Just when you think there won’t be any more forks in the road, along comes Twitter to tout the agenda that Greene would love nothing more than to be in Daniels’ position. Quite literally, in fact. It’s nothing short of ghastly to think about, but if she wants to be the golf enthusiast and former POTUS’ number one cheerleader, then you’ve got to roll with the punches. Or in this case, the thrusts.

It’s enough to make your skin crawl and then some, but this is the lay of the political landscape at the moment, so you’d best brace yourself for even more far-fetched and utterly disgusting theory-crafting.