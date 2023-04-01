‘This p*ssy grabbed back’ turns Stormy Daniels into a hero for the ages after Donald Trump’s indictment

A former porn star ensuring that a former or sitting president is being charged with a criminal offense for the first time ever wouldn’t have been on anyone’s bingo card up until very recently, but Stormy Daniels has emerged as an internet folk hero after serving as the catalyst for Donald Trump’s indictment.

Reports suggest the Home Alone 2 star could ultimately end of facing upwards of a dozen different charges, with his hush money payment to Daniels opening the floodgates for what’s going to be a messy time in the courtroom. Unfortunately, there’s always the danger it could spill onto the streets, too, seeing as an interview with Piers Morgan was canceled a mere 20 minutes before it was due to start on account of “security concerns.”

However, putting all the bad buzz to one side, Daniels has immediately become a meme thanks to an interview she gave to The Times following the indictment being made official, with one quote in particular standing out among the pack.

Addressing her part in the former US President’s potential downfall, she told The Times:

‘I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p**sy grabbed back.’

Daniels has already been winning a legion of new fans for her savage rebuttals to Trump-supporting trolls, but weaponizing one of the orange-faced menace’s most infamous soundbites against him might just be the best yet. Having already made a point of hinting they should go f*ck themselves with a complimentary discount code on sex toys, it won’t be long before t-shirts and other assorted merchandise emblazoned with “this p*ssy grabbed back” becomes available for purchase.

It’ll be quite the sight to behold, because you know both sides of the divide could end up taking to the streets in force.