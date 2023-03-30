Abandoning the witty retorts, Stormy Daniels essentially tells Trump trolls to go f*ck themselves

The increased online presence of Stormy Daniels at the exact same time Donald Trump awaits to discover his fate with a potential indictment and arrest looming overhead isn’t a coincidence, but the former porn star has nonetheless come out swinging after her timeline became an increasingly heated battleground of bile.

Taking everything in her stride, Daniels has been quick to dish out some weapons-grade rebuttals to her many, many, many detractors, in between the harrowing insinuations of the tangerine terror’s manhood. While we appreciate a good comeback as much as anyone, we’d rather not hear the stomach-churning details of Trump’s “three-inch cocktail weenie.”

However, there’s a reason why “you can’t beat the classics” has become such a cliche, and when the latest in a never-ending procession of trolls came forward to claim that nobody wanted to see her naked – which is bizarre considering her former career proved the opposite to be true – Daniels helpfully provided a link to discounted sex toys, in essence telling said troll to go f*ck themselves.

I think you'll be happier if you just go straight to this section. https://t.co/Qo5d8hNUcn

I'll still be nice and let you use STORMY as the code for 50% off. https://t.co/YBHQzOC68W — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 29, 2023

Social media can be an unforgivable hellscape at the best of times, and that’s especially true if you’re a veteran of the adult entertainment industry who’s been positioned as one of the foremost enemies of a ridiculously-coiffed billionaire who happens to boast some of the most dedicated and outright fanatical supporters in the business.

There’s really no option than to give as good as you get in this instance, so fair play to Daniels for always firing back.