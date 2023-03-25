Relentless trolling by Trump supporters leaves Stormy Daniels ruing the days of reverse cowgirl

The easiest and most obvious shots trolls take at Stormy Daniels is the fact she used to be a porn star, but it’s not as if she’s embarrassed by her past in the adult entertainment industry.

If anything, she’s been wearing it as a badge of honor, which is fair enough when she’s a multi-time award-winning onscreen performer and filmmaker within the confines of her chosen profession, not to mention her inductions into both the AVN and XRCO Hall of Fame. If you’re of the belief that porn has legends, then Daniels’ credentials would suggest she’s one of them.

And yet, Donald Trump’s more venomous subset of supporters have attempted to use her background in adult entertainment as a means to demean and criticize her as the Home Alone 2 star awaits to discover his fate in regards to the looming threat of indictment. Happy to throw it back in their faces, Daniels has been dishing out some top-notch replies to her haters on Twitter.

I wish! That actually sounds glorious. Reverse cowgirl is exhausting 😜 https://t.co/axza1rA5Jx — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2023

In an Inception-level addendum, Daniels was then accused of being a troll by a troll, causing her to fire back by trolling the troll who called her a troll in the latest meta development that continues edging the ongoing saga closer and closer to demolishing the fourth wall in more ways than one.

Nope. Just gonna keep doing this so I can get more attention from you. Thanks 💋 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2023

Letting the naysayers win is never the recommended outcome in any battle between a public figure and their opponents, but you’ve got to hand it to Daniels for continuing to knock her replies out of the park, especially when she’s hardly short of accounts to retweet into the ground.