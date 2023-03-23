Enraged Trump-supporting trolls have Stormy Daniels laughing all the way to the bank

Social media engagement rates are a big thing these days – as are celebrities selling personalized merchandise to their followers across a myriad of platforms – so it’s easy to see why Stormy Daniels finds the vitriol being pointed in her direction as a blessing rather than a curse.

While the former porn star may be getting mercilessly insulted on an almost-hourly basis by Donald Trump-supporting zealots, it has increased her online visibility to previously unforetold levels, which comes with its own set of benefits and perks. As happy as she is to return fire when the hate gets slung in her direction, Daniels admits that she’s thrilled to be making money hand over fist.

Just sitting here autographing #teamstormy comics, calendars, etc while also making trolls delete their hilarious tweets. #multitaskinghttps://t.co/UOE3Njy1ar pic.twitter.com/glbug6FVxd — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 23, 2023

As one side of the divide hurls unimaginable language and offensive terminology in her direction, the other is putting their money where their mouths are instead, even if it doesn’t quite balance itself out in the long run. Signing merchandise, flagging unsavory tweets, and earning plenty of cash isn’t everyone’s idyllic existence, but it’s certainly working for Daniels.

Having played the haters and arguably beat them at their own game, we shudder to think where things could end up heading next when the next chapter in the never-ending Trump saga plays out.