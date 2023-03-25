Stormy Daniels blasts Donald Trump as ‘so stupid’ for failing to fact-check his timelines

If you’re a fan of political sh*t-shows, then the ongoing saga surrounding Donald Trump must be deemed as nothing less than an absolute triumph, especially when Stormy Daniels has been happy to weigh in with her own two cents.

As tends to be the case when the orange-faced menace does anything, his army of ardent supporters have been backing him to the hilt, which includes one of his favored weapons; facts that aren’t exactly 100 percent beholden to the truth. A lot of MAGA maniacs have been bombarding Daniels’ Twitter timeline to accuse her of lying under oath, but there’s one major problem.

The former porn star has done no such thing – as she’s already made clear – and the repeated insistence by Trump and his vocal backers that anything pertaining to the alleged dalliance between Daniels and The Little Rascals star being treated as brand new information is roughly a million miles wide of the mark.

In fact, the ex-adult entertainment industry veteran has once again taken to social media to issue receipts proving that anything deemed as groundbreaking or revelatory has actually been public knowledge since as far back as 2018.

Trump is so stupid that he thinks it's explosive and new when it was openly discussed on TV including @jimmykimmel and here in my 2018 book. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/UIMhcuprSc pic.twitter.com/L5Wo8TLVrt — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2023

Nope. I lost because Avenatti filed incorrectly and it wasn't about sex, NDAs, etc. It was about his tweet and that it was considered "hyperbole". You should look it up because you sound very ignorant https://t.co/bZU5zV7slg — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2023

With the week drawing to a close and no major updates on Trump’s potential indictment or arrest on the horizon, we’re going to have to brace ourselves for even more insanity to come. It’s been entertaining, though, even if the backlash and vitriol being thrown towards Daniels is hardly the sort of thing a wife and mother should ever find themselves being subjected to.