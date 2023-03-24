Stormy Daniels ridicules Donald Trump supporters for trying to attack her with out of date information

It sounds like we’re making this up, but outdated and occasionally even erroneous information has a way of circulating on social media and being espoused as the truth. As hard as that may sound to believe, it’s something Stormy Daniels has gotten used to as she finds herself in the thick of a battle against Donald Trump’s supporters.

The two have been all over the headlines for the exact same reasons recently, with the Home Alone 2 star still awaiting his fate with a potential indictment and arrest on the horizon, all while his alleged former paramour has been laughing all the way to the bank after her newfound stint in the spotlight led to an uptick in demand for merchandise and various signed apparel.

Daniels is happy to hand over her phone records if the authorities come calling, even if we’d rather not hear them based on some of the harrowing mental imagery being conjured by her recent comments on the tangerine-faced terror, but trolls trying to weaponize information that’s almost half a decade out of date has unsurprisingly led to even more mockery.

I already have. This is OLD news that he hilariously thinks is "new"…I even discussed it in my book which was released in October 2018. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Yql4J4HaFQ — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 23, 2023

Not only that, but the former adult entertainment star has been accused of lying under oath by denying she engaged in unspeakable acts with the former host of The Apprentice, but she was quick to note that it’s perfectly fine for the MAGA-loving masses to completely avoid the facts getting in the way of a good story.

No, I didn't. 😂 I've never testified or been under oath, etc. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2023

This circus is nowhere near drawing its run to a close, but at least to those without any vested skin in the game, the entertainment value remains off the charts.