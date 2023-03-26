Stormy Daniels responds to NSFW Trump-happy trolling with yet another top-tier takedown

In case you didn’t notice, Stormy Daniels used to be a porn star. Despite hardly being information kept hidden from the world, Donald Trump’s supporters have made a point of continuously using her former career as a means to try and discredit her position as one of the Home Alone 2 star’s most prominent opponents.

To say that the plan has backfired would be an understatement when Daniels has repeatedly turned the tables by blasting back at her detractors with some high quality retorts, but that hasn’t done much to quieten them down. In fact, things have now taken a turn for the decidedly NSFW, but the two-time pornography Hall of Famer was still capable of rising to the occasion.

Image via Twitter/@EliotHiggins

We’re obviously not going to post the offending image in question for reasons that are abundantly self-explanatory, but let’s just say somebody took to Twitter armed with nothing more than image of Daniels… dual-wielding a certain pair of rock hard implements integral to her profession and you can figure out the rest from there, which led to the latest top-tier comeback.

The screengrab was posted with no text for context – not that it was needed seeing as there was absolutely nothing left to the imagination as it was – with Daniels taking it all in her stride by responding with a winning “Told y’all I could multitask.” Not for the first time, then, it’s those attempting to troll the adult entertainment veteran who find themselves being bent over and spanked, in a figurative sense of course.