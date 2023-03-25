The irony of Stormy Daniels repeatedly bending over trolls who bring up her porn career shouldn’t be lost on anyone

In breaking news, a former porn star under a sustained bombardment by trolls constantly has her porn career brought up in an effort to tear her down. Who woulda thunk it? Well, Stormy Daniels for one, but the adult entertainment veteran has been whipping up an ironic frenzy on social media by repeatedly bending them over and giving them a right good spanking.

Funnily enough, the fact that it doesn’t take an internet sleuth a great deal of time to dig up videos made in her past isn’t much of an issue for Daniels, but it’s the number one weapon in the arsenal of Trump-supporting fanatics everywhere. She isn’t ashamed, embarrassed, or attempting to discredit her former life, so what’s the point?

In fact, during her latest all-out assault on the haters, Daniels even reminded everyone that she’s not even the most prolific porn star in her household, with her husband having appeared in literally thousands of them as opposed to her mere couple of hundred credits.

Actually I just signed a new deal& I'm about to start directing my second horror movie this year and most excited about getting picked up for a second season of this: https://t.co/O7C66xSJxH https://t.co/HXy05IST4k — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2023

No, boo. It's my second HORROR movie. It's called "Wrecked" if anyone wants to be a part of it. I just did my 120th whore movie and it's called "Redemption" and is releasing this summer from Adam&Eve. Hope this helps. I know spelling is hard for y'all 💋 https://t.co/rHnyAYuXSm — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2023

And yet, “you did porn” appears to be the MAGA hat-wearing go-to insult, which is about as obvious as it is ineffective. We dare say that the majority of people spouting nonsense on her timeline may be among the overwhelming majority of the populace who have spent at least a tiny little part of their lives watching or looking at pornography across various forms of media, so there’s an additional element of throwing stones in glass houses to consider.

Needless to say, with Trump still awaiting to hear of his fate, we’re only at the beginning of a very long and winding road.