Stormy Daniels destroying a Trump troll with a single word has everyone lauding her neat ways of dealing with ‘sad little burns’

The investigation of the hush money Donald Trump paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her about their alleged sexual encounter is still ongoing. And matching the activity level of the probe is the relentless trolling that Daniels is facing on a daily basis. But instead of feeling cornered or attacked by all the unnecessary hate — which is the clear agenda of the social media trolling — she has been clapping back at them with glorious responses. In fact, this time, she made a Trump supporter trying to mock her age re-evaluate their existence after she knocked them down with a single word.

The past few days, Daniels has been blasting Trump supporters who have resorted to name-calling and shaming her on social media. Her comebacks have ranged from vindictively hilarious to openly questioning the sanity of her opponents and obviously, she is being lauded for not losing her confidence in the face of such harsh comments. But when a troll decided to insult her for being 50, she brandished her unique style of “owning” such trolls with just a word.

Well, the troll in question wanted Daniels to feel bad for her age but as she has established, she is not embarrassed or bothered by her past or present and that includes everything from her career in the adult entertainment industry to the fact that a number doesn’t determine her worth. And of course, people have been busy cheering her on in the comments for once again displaying her usual finesse in dispatching a fruitless attempt at insulting her.

They just keep trying with their sad little “burns”, unbelievable!!!!😂😂 — Kathy (@kalyrosm) March 25, 2023

Anoche home run for Stormy! — Gwen (@wennpa) March 25, 2023

He walked right into that one — Florida hostage (@KirstinColonna) March 25, 2023

You look great…And you’re smart as a whip…Winner!👏 — jimrockfordatSH (@jimrockfordatSH) March 25, 2023

No one wasted a second reminding Daniels that she has chosen the right path — letting the haters rot in their jealousy while she continues being amazing.

you’re an icon, a legend, and so stunning! keep doing your thing! — Cherry The Mistress (@cherrythemist) March 25, 2023

Keep soaring SD, everyone is just jealous. Been a while, hope you doing good — FAL Loudelphia (@faloudelphia) March 25, 2023

Haters gonna hate, but a strong woman won’t be perturbed by small-minded internet trolls.