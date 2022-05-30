Johnny Depp appearance with Jeff Beck surprising, Twitter reactions less so

With Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard headed back to jury deliberation on Tuesday, the Lone Ranger actor decided against waiting in isolation and joined rock guitar legend (and probable Spinal Tap inspiration) Jeff Beck for a show in Sheffield, England. Twitter, unsurprisingly, is split down the middle about it.

User “Cora Mel,” who describes her feed as a fan account for Amber Heard, took a screenshot of an Instagram page called “My Heart Belongs to Johnny Depp” and said: “Johnny Depp, a self-proclaimed spokesperson for beaten men, is currently on tour with Jeff Beck in the UK. That same JD who was also whining about being canceled. While Amber Heard can’t even attend an event without having a panic attack. THINK ABOUT IT.”

Johnny Depp, a self-proclaimed spokesperson for beaten men, is currently on tour with Jeff Beck in the UK. That same JD who was also whining about being canceled. While Amber Heard can't even attend an event without having a panic attack. THINK ABOUT IT. #IStandWithAmberHeard https://t.co/RUaxVCTbj3 pic.twitter.com/B4TgdnnnAZ — CoraMel (@cora_melodie_) May 29, 2022

While a Johnny Depp fan account shot back, asking “Cora” why she was browsing a Depp stan account in the first place:

why are you casually browsing a page called my heart belongs to johnny depp tho, THINK ABOUT IT xxx https://t.co/TMejd3InXz — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) May 29, 2022

As it happened, this random fan also coincidentally had audience footage of Depp onstage that night:

johnny playing with jeff beck tonight 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jmC4p7hNen — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) May 29, 2022

Scottish journalist Eve Barlow, Heard’s friend who was kicked out of the courtroom towards the beginning of the trial, had some more measured thoughts. Meaning she measuredly dragged Johnny Depp for continuing to be able to work in show business while also claiming to have been a victim of cancel culture:

So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled. — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) May 29, 2022

While user “Star Pirate Flag” reminds her that Depp’s case isn’t based on whether or not he’s able to play guitar on stage with Jeff Beck:

Can Eve Barklow please point me to the time stamp of the testimony in which Johnny said because of my abusive ex wife I can no longer play guitar and I’ve been cancelled by Jeff Beck??? Yeah I don’t think she can, fucking clown. — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, “Elisa” tells us that Jeff Beck’s longtime bro-ship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star is simply an example of the power of friendship:

Why are people saying that the fact Johnny Depp is on stage with Jeff Beck aka one of his longtime friend, aka one of the only one who keep supported him through the years is a proof he hasn’t been canceled?

The man literally lost his biggest main roles because fake accusations — elisa (@deppressead) May 30, 2022

While Alex Miller reminds us that, at the end of the day, the incident is just another in a long line of unrelated strange events:

Johnny Depp performing with Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall. Here ends another totally not bizarre weekend of stuff and things. — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) May 29, 2022

And remember, no matter who ultimately wins in this court case, the real loser will be all of our Twitter feeds.