Johnny Depp is claiming his ex-wife, Amber Heard, gave him a “shiner” during their honeymoon amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits.

Depp said a photo taken of the couple during their honeymoon with Heard on the Orient Express with the staff shows him with a black eye.

“Ms. Heard hit me,” he said.

Depp describes the photo of he and Heard on their honeymoon, while on the Orient Express.



Depp: I had a sort of shiner, but it all ended and everything got fine again. We'd go to dinner.



When asked how he received the bruise, Depp says, "Miss Heard hit me." pic.twitter.com/kodzjS4evm — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

Heard previously had testified the image had been photoshopped — something Depp denied. However, since Heard’s testimony, a self-described high-profile photographer released an image to his Instagram account, which seemed to corroborate Depp’s black eye with another photo, which he posted this past weekend. This black and white photo by Russel Wong was allegedly taken at the Raffles Hotel sometime after the train photo and was submitted as additional evidence to the court Wednesday.

Depp testifies this photo was taken shortly after the Orient Express photo, taken in San Francisco. Depp describes a similar bruise on his face as a "shiner."#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/AXTnTionbP — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

Depp is testifying as a rebuttal witness on his own behalf after previously testifying — under direct and cross-examination — which wrapped up in late April.

The court battle, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, centers on an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims are false and are referenced in the piece.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.