High-profile photographer shares honeymoon photo in apparent support of Johnny Depp

A high-profile photographer uploaded an Instagram post that some believe corroborates the claim that Johnny Depp had a black eye during his honeymoon with Amber Heard back in 2015.

The social media post comes one week after Heard said on the witness stand, amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits, that a photo of Depp that appeared to show injuries on his face was photoshopped. The moment was excerpted by the Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel.

On Friday, the Instagram account for Russel Wong, who according to his website is “one of the most profiled photographers in Singapore and Asia,” made an upload purported to show Depp and Heard in another photo during their honeymoon.

Though the caption for the photo did not explicitly claim to show Depp having a black eye, it was in apparent support for Depp, as it contained the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp. The photo was purported to have been taken at the Raffles Hotel in Singapore in 2015, and appears to show what is at the very least some discoloration underneath at least one of Depp’s eyes.

On Monday, Wong also re-uploaded a video to the “Stories” section of his Instagram account that implied the photo he took showed Depp having an injury on his face.

The video Wong shared was of a TikTok user, @devotedly.yours, who says in the video, “is that a bruise?”

Wong’s reupload of the TikTok stops short of the explicit speculation from @devotedly.yours that Depp had a bruise on his face. However, in the original video, the TikTok user concludes her post by pointing to Depp in Wong’s photo and saying, “I think that’s the same bruise from the same honeymoon. How are you going to spin this, Amber?”

The court battle, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, centers on an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims are false and are referenced in the piece.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Depp is slated to take the stand this week, as called upon as a witness by Heard’s team, after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team last month.