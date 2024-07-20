‘I considered a permanent solution to a temporary problem’: Armie Hammer reveals what stopped him from nearly ending his life amid assault allegations

In his most recent sit-down with Piers Morgan, Armie Hammer, the normally stoic Ken doll, talked about his darkest moments and the journey to rebuild his life after facing serious allegations. The once-rising Hollywood star, known for his roles in The Social Network and other high-profile films, found himself at the center of a storm that nearly cost him everything.

Warning: The following article contains details of sexual violence and suicide

Hammer, now 36, spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health during the height of his career. “I was really good at it,” he admitted, referring to his partying habits that involved excessive drinking and drug use. The actor described nights of endless cocktails and a willingness to try any substance offered to him, a lifestyle that he now recognizes as a form of escapism.

The turning point came in January 2021 when anonymous Instagram posts leaked graphic messages allegedly from Hammer, leading to multiple women coming forward with accusations of emotional abuse and sexual coercion. As the allegations mounted, Hammer’s world quickly unraveled. He was dropped by his agency, lost film roles, and faced severe financial difficulties.

Armie Hammer reflects on mental health struggles during personal crisis

In one of the interview’s most poignant moments, Hammer revealed he had contemplated suicide. “I considered a permanent solution to a temporary problem,” he shared, describing a moment when he swam far out into the ocean, contemplating not returning. What stopped him, he said, was the thought of his children standing on the shore, wondering where he was.

This crucial moment is what led Hammer to finally seek help for his lifelong issues. He entered a 12-step program and has now been sober for 3.5 years. The actor credits this program with giving him “a new life” and “a sense of freedom and self-esteem” he had been craving his whole life.

Hammer’s road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He was involved in a 2-year long police investigation into various rape allegations, though no charges were filed due to insufficient evidence. Throughout this time, he maintained that all his sexual encounters were consensual, describing them as part of role-play and shared fantasies.

The scandal took a toll on his personal life as well. Hammer’s marriage ended, and he found himself struggling to maintain a relationship with his children. At one point, he wasn’t allowed to be alone with them, a situation he described as “tough” and “a dark time.”

Today, Hammer is focused on rebuilding his life and career. He’s living in the Cayman Islands, co-parenting his children, and working on new projects, including an autobiographical script. While he hopes for a second chance in Hollywood, he acknowledges the challenges of returning to the industry.

Hammer’s story serves as a reminder of the pressures and pitfalls of fame, as well as the importance of mental health support.

At this point, Hammer’s future in Hollywood remains uncertain. However, his journey from the brink of self-destruction to a path of sobriety and self-reflection offers a glimpse into the human side of celebrity scandals. As he puts it, “I’ve realized the best way to get through these difficult times is to cry when you need to and then to laugh when you need to.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Similarly, if you/someone close to you is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

