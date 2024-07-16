Johnny Depp takes a page out of Leonardo DiCaprio’s book with his new model girlfriend

Johnny Depp has found herself a new romantic partner. This time, the actor went for someone only a few years older than his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

Recommended Videos

Johnny Depp has dated several high-profile women, but his most defining relationship is the toxic one with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Before that, Depp was married to Lore Anne Allison in the ’80s. Following his very public divorce and several lawsuits, Johnny Depp briefly dated Joelle Rich, the lawyer who represented him in his U.K. libel lawsuit. Now, the actor has a new flame.

Johnny Depp is casually dating a much younger model Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp, famous for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean series or Edward Scissorhands, is currently seeing model Yulia Vlasova. The actor seems to follow in the footsteps of famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who famously only dates people in their early 20s. In Depp’s case, the actor went for a model in her late 20s.

Yulia Vlasova is a Russian model and beautician, and she is 29 years old. The model first met Depp in 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, and they have been spotted several times. Most recently, The Daily Mail released new photos at the London Heliport together this past Thursday. Sources told PEOPLE that the two are seeing each other, but they are keeping everything “casual.” The insider noted that “they don’t yet use the “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels. “They see each other here and there.”

They also posed together alongside late musician Jeff Beck in Prague in July 2022, and she shared a selfie showing her kissing his cheek. Vlasova hasn’t addressed their relationship, but has been teasing the couple rumors on Instagram in several posts, some of which have been deleted. She also previously called Depp her favorite actor during an Instagram Q&A, noting that “he is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.”

Following his very messy divorce, Depp has continued to keep out of the public eye and continued to prioritize his health and career. He might continue to do just that since his relationship with Vlasova is so casual. And, who knows, maybe he’ll dump her when she turns 30, as Amber Heard herself filed for divorce when she was 30 years old.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy