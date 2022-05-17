Amber Heard is being questioned about her own relationship with drugs by a lawyer for Johnny Depp, whose alleged drug abuse has been a major focal point for Heard’s team throughout the trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the celebrities and ex-spouses.

On Tuesday, Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about documented wedding plans Heard had apparently drafted, including a “dance party and drugs and music” on an island following the rehearsal dinner.

Vasquez questioning #AmberHeard about charactizing #JohnnyDepp as a drug addict but she planned to have drugs at their wedding on the island. pic.twitter.com/fefrnI7TAb — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The highly-publicized trial has been live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel and other outlets from a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, since mid-April.

Heard admitted that she does like to do drugs on special occasions.

Vasquez: Your original idea was to do drugs on an island after your rehearsal dinner to the drug-fueled monster that you were about to marry, right? #AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/lULgS73Fts — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

A major focal point throughout the trial for Heard’s team has been their characterization of Depp’s allegedly out-of-control drug use. They have pointed to Depp’s alleged abuse of drugs and alcohol as one reason he lacks credibility in denying committing acts of abuse on Heard since he would consume to the point of blacking out and not remembering anything he did. Depp has testified that Heard’s characterizations about his drug abuse were “grossly embellished.”

While Heard has maintained she was abused by Depp, Depp claimed just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Heard’s previous testimony indicated Depp had allegedly slapped and punched her on multiple occasions and twice sexually assaulted her.

In the Heard-penned 2018 Washington Post article at the center of Depp’s lawsuit, she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims is referenced in the piece.

Heard also has several other witnesses lined up to testify, including her sister Whitney Henriquez, actor Ellen Barkin, and Depp himself. This will be the second time Depp has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team.